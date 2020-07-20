Inland Fisheries Ireland seize illegal nets and fish in Donegal

Inland Fisheries Ireland would like to remind members of the public and the catering and hospitality industries that it is illegal to purchase or possess illegally caught salmon or sea trout following seizures in Donegal and Mayo over recent days.

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s fisheries protection officers boarded a fishing boat off the Cork coast and seized 98kg of salmon and 256m of illegal net on Monday, July13.

Similar seizures have taken place in Donegal and Mayo in recent days.

Only salmon or sea trout that have been caught by licenced commercial salmon fishermen may be sold and must bear a colour coded green or white gill tag, or for wild imported salmon, a yellow tail tag.

Anglers are prohibited from selling salmon or sea trout caught by rod and line, rod caught salmon must have a blue tag affixed but cannot be sold. Fishery officers carry out regular inspections of premises to deter the illegal trade of salmon and sea trout.

The deputy CEO and Head of Operations at Inland Fisheries Ireland, Dr Greg Forde said: “We wish to highlight the importance of protecting migrating salmon and sea trout stocks against illegal fishing activity. The risk of targeted netting of salmon at sea remains the highest priority for our protection staff, who have seized 15 nets in the South Western River Basin region so far this season.

"Nationally a total of 91 nets, measuring 5,300 metres have been seized to date since the beginning of the year. The value of prompt and accurate information from concerned members of the public who report instances of suspected illegal activity or pollution alerts cannot be overstated," he said.

Information may be passed directly to local Inland Fisheries Ireland staff or by phoning our confidential Hotline number on 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24.