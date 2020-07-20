Face masks presented to Local Link by Glencolmcille groups

Local Link in Donegal has been presented with Covid-19 face masks - and it's all thanks to a community effort in South West Donegal.

Local Link driver Jackie Holmes received the Covid-19 face masks from The Maskmakers - Lár Chomhairle Paróiste Ghleann Chom Cille and CLG Naomh Columba.

The Donegal Local Link bus and transport service provides bus transport all over the county.

Pictured from left are Denise Harkin, Finance Office, Letterkenny University Hospital, Margaret Doherty, Christina Byrne, CGL Naomh Columba, Jackie Holmes and Fidelma Doherty, Local Link.

From today, people entering shops are advised to wear face coverings.

People working in shops will also have to wear masks unless they are separated from members of the public by a screen.