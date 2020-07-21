Contact

€68,276.92 spent on providing emergency accommodation in Donegal

Figures for January-June released this week

New figures for emergency accommodation costs revealed

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The cost of providing emergency bed and breakfast accommodation in Donegal
for the first six months of this year is €68,276.92, which equates to an average
spend of €11,000 per month.

These figures were supplied at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council at
the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle who was told the majority of the
homeless cases in the county are single persons, and this accounts for
€44,911.75 of the overall spend, with €23,365.17 relating to households of more
than one person.

The breakdown per municipal district was: Letterkenny-Milford (€ 26,799.22);
Inishowen €35,070.00); Donegal (€4,533.51); Lifford-Stranorlar €1,389.69) and
Glenties (€484.50).

In terms of housing single people, the costs in each area were: Letterkenny-
Milford (€10,574.05); Inishowen (€28,230.00); Donegal (€4,233.51) ; Lifford-
Stranorlar (€1,389.69) and Glenties (€484.50).

No families qualified for emergency accommodation in the Lifford-Stranorlar or
Glenties areas during this January to June period but the costs in the other
municipal district areas were: Letterkenny-Milford (€16,225.17); Inishowen
(€6,840.00) and Donegal (€300.00).

Director of Housing, Corporate and Cultural Services, Joe Peoples added that in
relation to financial support for deposits to secure privately rented
accommodation, the normal practice is that a Housing Assistance Payment
(HAP) an eligible household can apply to the Department of Employment Affairs
Protection, through the Exceptional Needs Payment Scheme.

"However, in certain instances, for example where a household is in emergency accommodation, local authorities can assist with deposit payments to secure private rented accommodation. The council has spent €16,535 in this regard in the first six months of the year.

Details per municipal district here were: Letterkenny Milford (€15,035.00);
Inishowen (€600.00); Donegal (€900.00). There were no supports needed in the
Lifford-Stranorlar or Glenties areas.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

