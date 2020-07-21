Population figures for towns in Donegal

The latest population census (2016) for each town and village in the county

were provided to councillors at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council.

The figures were:

Letterkenny 19,274; Buncrana 6,785; Ballybofey-Stranorlar 4,852; Donegal

2,618; Carndonagh 2,471; Ballyshannon 2,299; Bundoran 1,963; Lifford 1,626;

Convoy 1,526; An Bun Beag-Doirí Beaga 1,491; Moville 1,480; Ramelton

1,266; Killybegs 1,236; Muff 1,226; An Clochán Liath 1,164; Raphoe 1,089;

Newtowncunningham 1,080; Milford 1,037; Greencastle 831; Glenties 805; An

Fál Carrach 764; Kilmacrennan 753; Ardara 732; Castlefin 705;

Manorcunningham 675; Killygordan 614; Fahan 588; Kildrum 534; St. Johnston

523; Rathmullan 493; Mountcharles 484; Bridgend 454; Burnfoot 450;

Clonmany 428; Ballyliffin 426; Mín Lárach 420; Bun Na Leaca 402; Cnoc Na

Muirleog 396; Creeslough 393; Dunkineely 361; Carrowkeel 355;

Tievebane 345; Carrigans 331; Loch An Iúir 313; Rann Na Feirste 309; Ailt An

Chorráin 304; Dunfanaghy 298; An Charraig 265; Cill Charthaigh 258; Pettigo

239; Culdaff 237; Anagaire 236; Carraig Airt 222; Gleann Cholm Cille 217;

Quigleys Point 199; Drumkeen 193; Ballintra 191; Gort An Choirce 185; Laghy

183; Ballindrait170 and Malin 92.

They were also told that in Census 2016, a new Census town was defined

as there being a minimum of 50 occupied dwellings, with a maximum

distance between any dwelling and the building closest to it, of 100 metres, and

where there was evidence of an urban centre (shop, school etc).

The proximity criteria for extending existing 2006 Census town boundaries

was also amended to include all occupied dwellings within 100 metres of

an existing building.

Other information based on OSi mapping and orthogonal photography were

also taken into account when extending boundaries. Boundary extensions were

generally made to include the land parcel on which a dwelling was built or using

other physical features such as roads, paths etc.