Work underway to repair major burst at water main in Letterkenny

Several home owners and businesses in Letterkenny are without a full water supply this morning after a major burst at a water main in the town.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are advising customers in Mountain Top, Kilycreen, Upper Carnamuggagh, Cannon View and surrounding areas that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a major burst to a water main between Mountain Top and Carnamuggagh.

Repairs have been ongoing since 7.30am this morning and it is expected that the burst will be fixed by 5pm. Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours while reservoirs refill and water returns to the network.

In a statement, Irish Water say they understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs. They have thanked customers for their patience while they work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

The customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services," the statement read.

"Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing."