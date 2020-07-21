Donegal gardaí seek information following road traffic collision on Friday

Contact
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information concerning a collision which took place in south Inishowen on Friday, July 17.
The two-vehicle collision occurred at Magherabeg, Burnfoot at 4.40pm.
Both vehicles are believed to have been travelling from Buncrana in the direction of Derry at the time of the collision.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital, mostly with minor injuries.
The driver of one of the vehicles sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on that stretch of road at that time of the incident and who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
They would also like to hear from anyone in the area who has dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.