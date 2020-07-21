Letterkenny Gardaí investigate late-night sinister incident where man called to woman's home

A woman who heard someone knocking on the front door and rear window of her home, late at night, was struck by the intruder when she opened the window to investigate the matter.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred at Glenwood Park in the early hours of Thursday morning, at approximately 4.55am on July 16.

The woman sustained minor injuries after the intruder struck her with a stick through the open window causing slight injury.

The woman observed a male in his early 20's, wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a navy and blue two-toned jacket.

He had dark short hair. The male in question, called the lady by her first name.

She closed the window and the male left the area. She did not know the male involved.

CCTV has been viewed and it has been established that the male in question had climbed the front wall of the property.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed this male in the area before or after the incident to contact them. They are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area with dashcam to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100.