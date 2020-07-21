Window smashed by youths in the Fairgreen Hill area of Letterkenny

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding a window being smashed in a Fairgreen Hill home in the town.
The incident occurred on Thursday, July 16 at approximately 1.40am.
A window at the front of the house was smashed. Three youths were observed running from the house in question after the incident. They ran into the estate rather than out of the estate, gardaí say.
If anyone witnessed the incident take place or can help gardaí progress matters, please call Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
