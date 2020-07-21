Donegal reserve goalkeeper handed proposed suspension after transfer to Gaoth Dobhair

Contact
Michael Lynch . . . handed proposed suspension
The Donegal reserve GAA goalkeeper Michael Lynch, who transferred from Naomh Colmcille to Gaoth Dobhair last week, has been hit with a suspension.
It is learned that the player played for his new club before the transfer was completed and as a result the player and officials of the club have been handed a proposed 12 week suspension.
Lynch turned out for his new club Gaoth Dobhair in a regional league game against Cloughaneely on Friday night last, a game which Gaoth Dobhair won easily.
However, it seems that the transfer was not completed. Naomh Colmcille had three days to object to the transfer and it is learned that Lynch played before that time limit had elapsed.
As a result, under rule, Lynch as well as the Gaoth Dobhair club chairman and secretary have been handed a 12 week ban. They also forfeit the result of the game against Cloughaneely.
It is expected that the Magheragallon club will appeal the proposed suspensions.
