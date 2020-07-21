Major disruption as Harps new structures arrives

Finn Harps have a new line of defence ...but this one isn't on the field!

The long-awaited new structures to accommodate Covid-19 changes needed at

Finn Park arrived this afternoon in Ballybofey but there's a problem, it's tough

going to get the cabins inside the ground.

The view from inside Finn Park

Two lorries carrying the portacabins are currently on Chestnut Road attempting

to get in the entrance beside the Aldi store but difficulties reversing into the

ground has meant the road is currently blocked.

The crane inside the ground waits for the structures to get in

Bollards in front of the entrance on the other side of the street have also

curtailed the lorries ability to get enough room to reverse into the ground to

where a crane is in waiting to place the new structures in place.

Three local gardaí are on duty redirecting traffic and and a result the already

busy town is even busier with no cars allowed to come in off Main Street or

Navenny Street.

A garda watches as the lorry driver attempts to reverse into Finn Park

It could be a long evening ...but knowing the personnel at the Ballybofey club a solution will be found