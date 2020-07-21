Important nursing appointment for Donegal school announced

There was good news today for a Donegal school which caters for students with moderate, severe and profound learning disabilities and students with autism with confirmation of the appointment of a nursing post for children with complex needs on a short term basis.

The announcement for Little Angels School in Letterkenny was welcomed by local councillor, Jimmy Kavanagh who had been campaigning for this to happen for some time now.

He was informed by Frank Morrison, head of social care, Community

Healthcare Organisation 1 (CHO1), that discussions are ongoing at a national

level between the HSE and the Department of Education and Skills regarding

the provision of nursing support to children with complex needs in school

settings.

"CHO 1 continues to advocate on behalf of children requiring nursing support in

school settings with the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, the

Department of Education and Skills and the HSE at national level.

"CHO1 is conscious of the need to provide support for children with complex

medical needs and therefore as an interim solution, CHO1 Social Care will

appoint a nurse to Little Angels School on a short term basis, until the national

negotiations are finalised. Measures are being put in place for the recruitment of

this post," he told the councillor.

Cllr Kavanagh welcomed the news adding he hoped this is the beginning of a

permanent solution to this important issue.