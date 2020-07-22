Funding programme for communities in Donegal

Donegal County Council and the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) are inviting applications for a programme which provides funding to communities in Ireland.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, announced the launch of the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) with initial funding of €2 million nationally in late June.

The Community Enhancement Programme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and will provide grant funding in 2020 towards enhancing the facilities available to communities. The programme, now in its third year, has a focus on supporting groups in disadvantaged areas.

The CEP was launched for the first time in 2018 and funded 264 projects across Donegal since.

The fund for Donegal in 2020 will be €74,812 and will be managed by the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC). Two grants are available – small scale capital grant of between €500-€1,000 and large capital grant of up to €5,000.

Minister Ring said: “The CEP provides vital support to community groups in order to help them improve their facilities. Ultimately the Programme responds to local needs and therefore it also provides some funding towards larger projects where needed.

“We depend hugely on these community groups and I hope that this funding will help them to continue the important work that they carry out within our society. I urge communities to familiarise themselves with the CEP and to apply for funding if they feel that it can be of local benefit.”

The CEP Scheme 2020 allows flexibility to use this funding for Covid-19 related expenditure by community groups and Donegal LCDC has taken the decision to give priority to applications from groups seeking funding for Covid-19 related capital expenditure.

Chairperson of Donegal LCDC, Cllr Martin McDermott, encouraged all Community Groups to apply and stated that: "This programme allows community groups to carry out the invaluable work they do on behalf of others in local areas throughout the county. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the tremendous contribution local community groups make to their local areas.

In recognition of the difficulties groups will have in meeting the costs of making the adaptations and additions to their premises and service delivery due to the Covid-19 restrictions the LCDC took the decision to prioritise applications from groups seeking funding to meet capital costs incurred due to Covid-19 and to offer groups the opportunity to access the funding available through the Community Enhancement Programme to help to meet these costs”

Closing date

Completed applications must be lodged not later than 3pm. Friday, August 14.

Further details and application form

https://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/fundingforyourgroup/communityenhancementprogramme/