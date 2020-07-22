Donegal businesses urged to apply for Restart Grant

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey, has this week

called on businesses in Donegal to apply for the Restart Grant from Donegal

County Council.

“To date, 1,600 businesses have applied for the business Restart Grant in

Donegal and over €3.4m has already been paid out by the council with

remaining applications currently being processed.

"I am delighted to see these businesses apply for this grant but I am keen to

highlight that the scheme is still open until August 31 and I would urge all

eligible businesses in Donegal to apply for this grant which I know has been a

lifeline for many businesses who have incurred so many additional costs to

simply comply with the public health requirements from Covid-19.

We have over 5,000 commercial ratepayers in Donegal so there are more

businesses that are eligible to apply and I strongly urge them to do so,” she said.

This scheme offers direct grant aid to small businesses to help towards the costs

associated with reopening or remaining open and re-employing workers

following the Covid-19 restrictions.

To be eligible applicants must be a commercially rateable business and have an

annual turnover of less than €5 million and have 50 or less employees; have

suffered a projected 25 per cent loss in turnover from April 1 to the end of June;

commit to remain open or to reopen if closed, and declare the intention to retain

employees currently on the temporary wage subsidy scheme.

The grant aid payable is based on the equivalent to the rates bill of the business

in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of

€10,000.

Speaking at Monday’s council meeting in Letterkenny the Cathaoirleach also

acknowledged the proactive approach taken by Donegal County Council in

supporting businesses during this very difficult time and referred to the role of

the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in supporting businesses during the Covid-19

lockdown with almost 600 approvals under the Business Continuity Vouchers

and 189 approvals under the Trading Online Vouchers.

In addition, 110 businesses received mentoring support from LEO over this

period as well as a range of online webinars targeting various sectors and

covering a range of issues.

The Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny was one such business that availed of

various supports and Paul Byrne, managing director, believes that these supports

helped to significantly ease the challenges in reopening the hotel.

“We were delighted to receive the Donegal County Council Restart Grant. The

grant scheme provided a prompt, much-needed cash boost after months of

the closure which was crucial to kick start the business, reemploy our workforce

and implement a range of necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of

health and safety throughout the hotel.

"I would encourage all Donegal businesses to avail of the range of government

supports available which can really help to alleviate the pressure during the

reopening phase.”

Christopher Molloy, co-owner and chef of the Lemon Tree Restaurant in

Letterkenny also availed of the Restart Grant Scheme. He said it was a crucial

support towards the cost of building business adaptability and resilience in

response to the challenges of Covid-19.

“We were delighted to receive the Donegal County Council Restart Grant which

enabled us to hit the ground running with new equipment and e-commerce

services, providing a much-needed cash flow injection within a short space of

time.

"We were able to quickly introduce a new web-based click and collect service, a

new on-street street food style hatch and outdoor dining. We were also able to

introduce an innovative new ordering system which allows customers to access

menus via a QR code from the table, minimizing contact.

"The Restart Grant enabled the business to innovate and adapt quickly, building

greater resilience in response to the Covid-19 challenges and the application

process was relatively straightforward.”

Applications can be made online at:

https://restartgrant.donegalcoco.ie/RESTART.aspx and the closing date for

receipt of applications is August 31.

Further information can be obtained by emailing restartgrant@donegalcoco.ie

and FAQs can be viewed at http://www.donegalcoco.ie/restartgrantscheme/