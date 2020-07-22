Contact

Donegal caravan and campervan owners warned to be vigilant following recent thefts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí are appealing to caravan and campervan owners to take extra security measures following a cluster of recent thefts.

This comes as a result of 13 caravans being stolen since March, 2020.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said: "With staycations expected to rise this year, and more people using caravans and campervans, there is a need to be extra vigilant with their security.

"As a campervan owner myself, I always make sure we have the hitch lock on when we are parked up for the evening or when it’s not in use. We have also invested in a tracking device, they can be purchased for around €150, so if our campervan was ever stolen there is a better chance of getting it back.

"A caravan or campervan can be a very expensive, and the items you have inside them could be irreplaceable if they hold a sentimental value. I would recommend that you keep valuables out of sight and make sure everything is locked when you go out. Criminals are opportunistic so whilst you may think that its fine whilst you pop out for half an hour, you never know. Don’t give them the opportunity by not securing it. Please make sure you park smart and lock up your caravan or campervan no matter where you are. If something is stolen from you, not matter what it is, call the Gardaí immediately.”

As part of the Park Smart campaign, Gardaí have previously highlighted that over €30 million worth of items has been stolen from vehicles in the last four years. Caravans and campervans are no different and should be keep secure with no valuables left inside, if possible.

Since 2019 there has been 43 theft of caravans and campervans. The most recent incident occurred on in July where a caravan worth around €4,000 was stolen from a yard. The owner had no record of any serial number or chassis number or image of the caravan, which can make it very hard for An Garda Síochána to recover. Thankfully in this instance, Gardaí were able to recover the caravan which has since been returned to the owner.

The value of some of the caravans and campervans that have been stolen ranges in value from €1,000 to €30,000.

Crime Prevention Advice 

  • Ensure a good quality hitch lock and wheel clamps are in place and that the caravan is locked to a secure point
  • Get an alarm fitted if one is not already in place
  • Keep valuables out of sight and remove when not in use
  • Ensure windows and doors are locked
  • Park in a well-lit area. Keep a light on if leaving unattended overnight
  • Use a cover when not in use. This may deter thieves as pulling off a cover can be noisy and add to the time taken to steal the caravan
  • Keep good records of all serial numbers, unique markings, image of the caravan/campervan etc. Keep documents secure.
  • Consider voluntarily registering your caravan with the Central Registration and Identification Scheme

 Further crime prevention advice on this and other topics can be found at https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime- Prevention/

