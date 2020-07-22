Over 800 have registered to take part in the Virtual RunDonegal Women’s 5K which is set to take place on Sunday, August 23rd.

Once again, the proceeds of the annual fundraising event will go to the Brid Carr Fund set up in memory of Brid Carr from Glencolmcille to fund ovarian cancer research.

Event organiser, Grace Boyle, says she’s been overwhelmed at the level of interest in the 2020 RunDonegal Women’s 5K.

“Two years ago we had a field of around 700. But this year, despite the fact that it is going to be held virtually, we’ve had an incredible response. The 2020 RunDonegal 5K has attracted interest from all over and there is a great willingness to support and be part of such a worthy cause,” she comments.

“Due to the unprecedented demand, unfortunately we are almost out of the neck buffs which have been really popular. Thankfully, we managed to order another batch of t-shirts, so we can say that every entrant will definitely receive a t-shirt this year,” Grace adds.

The family and friends of Bríd Carr will kick-off the RunDonegal Women’s 5k 2020 by holding the first virtual event on Saturday, August 1st in Malinmore, Glencolmcille - Bríd’s birthplace. The route will be decided on the day, depending on the weather.

Participants are asked to assemble at the yard of the Old School House, Malinmore at 2 pm. This outdoor event will be limited to numbers and will be held in compliance with HSE and government guidelines that will be in place at the time.

If you have registered for the event and would like take part in the walk/run, you are most welcome.

To register for the event you can do so at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/rundonegal-womens-5k-2020-tickets-91854484235 and take part on the day.

Those looking for guidance in preparation for the RunDonegal Women’s 5K can check out the short weekly videos being posted by Natasha Kelly. Natasha is part of the Beyond 20x20 Sports Leadership Group currently participating in learning modules in communication, sports psychology, leadership, coaching and health and wellbeing. The videos will be posted on the Donegal Sports Partnership Facebook page.