Baby Livie's condition is deteriorating and her fundraiser needs a really big push from us all

Little Livie Mulhern is a race against time and with her condition deteriorating, she needs our help urgently to get lifesaving gene therapy in the US.

Livie’s story and the incredible fundraising efforts that are underway have been well documented. But her family has posted a worrying update in recent days, saying her condition is deteriorating and stressing the urgency of reaching the fundraising target.

Livie’s parents Karen Vickers and Keith Mulhern issued the following message:

“Little Livie is fighting for her life. We are so proud of her and the strength she shows every second of every day. It is becoming too much for her as the condition progresses and her little body is getting weaker.

“Livie choked on her lunch yesterday and we had to use first aid to save her. She was terrified and could not understand what was happening as she struggled to find air to breathe. “We do not have much time left before the muscles in her throat are no longer able to support her eating food and she requires surgical intervention.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support received from you all over the last ten weeks. It has been a bright light of hope to us in a very dark time.

“Please, please, please help us to make a difference before it is too late.”

Lizzie is now almost 11 months old and her family are aiming to reach their €2m target by her first birthday on August 26. This will enable Livie to travel to the US for the gene therapy drug Zolgensma, her best chance at fighting the incurable and life limiting condition spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

While this is a very difficult time, there is hope. The family is now within €300,000 of the target. This is still a phenomenal amount of money. But if we all get behind her and help in any way we can, Livie will be in with a fighting chance of receiving the treatment and looking forward to a very different life.

Here are some of the initiatives to help Livie’s family reach the €2m target

A Better Life For Livie

This is the main fundraiser page for Livie. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-better-life-for-livie

Lattes For Livie

Today (Wednesday) Simple Simon's in Donegal Town is donating proceeds from all coffee to A Better Life For Livie

Pink Friday

Reach out to your employers, team mates and colleagues and get behind #TeamLivie by doing the following...

Ask your workplace/colleagues to Go Pink for Livie on Friday, July 31. Wear pink, either to the office or working from home. T-shirts, wigs, shoes anything counts. You can be as fun, silly and ridiculous as you wish. Those rocking pink would make a donation to the GoFundMe account for Livie's Pink Friday, no amount is too small: https://gf.me/u/ydq88y

Share your bright and fun photos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn etc. to spread awareness and help get as many people involved as possible. Use the hashtags #teamlivie and #PinkFriday to help do this and link to Livie's Pink Friday.

This is one of several events taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend.See A Better Life For Livie on Facebook for more.

Specsavers

Specsavers Donegal Town are getting behind the Team Livie campaign by donating all fees for the week from their new Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scanning technology. The scan is similar to an ultrasound, costs €20 and helps detect conditions such as glaucoma and macular degeneration (AMD) up to four years earlier than with standard testing procedures. The technology is of a standard usually found in hospital ophthalmology departments and has been particularly useful during the Covid 19 crisis in reducing unnecessary trips to hospital and in making fast diagnosis of eye disease. The team will be raising funds in store all week too and wearing pink on Friday July 31 to show support for this great campaign. Call 0749742686 to book an appointment in Donegal Town or 0749167040 for Letterkenny. You can also book appointments for vision or hearing appointments at www.specsavers.ie.

O'Donnell’s Bakery and Kavanagh’s Super Valu

20c from every unit of O'Donnell's bread sold in Kavaagh's Super Valu this week will be donated to Livie.

Solos For Livie

A great initiative by Four Masters U10s, doing solos around the Bank Walk and raising money for Livie. See the gofundme page Solos For Livie

Bank of Ireland 389km walk

Donegal Town Bank of Ireland Staff walking, running or cycling the distance that links their 13 Donegal branches. See BOI Donegal Town 389km Challenge For Livie for more

Team Donegal

The Donegal GAA team recently cycled around all 39 GAA clubs in the county, meeting at McCumhaill Park. Anyone who would like to support them can do so at the gofundme page TeamDonegal4TeamLivie