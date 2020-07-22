€276,871 funding for Donegal Airport

Donegal Airport is to receive €276,871.

It's part of almost €2.5 million in Exchequer funding for the regional airports.

Today's announcement from Minister of State at the Department of Transport

with responsibility for Aviation, Hildegarde Naughton TD also provides cash for Ireland West (Knock), €1,000,524 while Kerry will benefit to the tune of €1,178,595.

The allocations will go towards capital investment in the areas of safety and

security.

Minister of State Naughton said today’s announcement honours commitments in

the Programme for Government to deliver funding that will support services and

ensure safety at regional airports.

"The Programme for Government recognises the value of aviation to economic

development, international connectivity and tourism," she said.

The Minister of State also acknowledged the difficulties being faced by the

aviation sector this year.

"I am hopeful that this funding will help airports to deliver critical investment

during this difficult period and to support them in planning for a time beyond

Covid-19."

Between now and 2027 – the end of the current National Development Plan –

close to €60 million is earmarked for capital investment at regional airports.

Minister of State Naughton added: "I understand the pressures that airports are

under as they deal with the protracted impacts of Covid-19 and as they plan for

recovery into 2021.

"In an effort to establish certainty in a very challenging environment, it is my

intention to examine supports for regional airports over the coming weeks and

to finalise a new five-year Regional Airports Programme in the autumn.

"I hope that this will give airports the assurances they need on Exchequer

funding supports over the period between now and end of 2024. Today’s

announcement reaffirms this Government’s pledge to leave no-one behind and

to stand by the related commitments on regional development under Project

2040."

The regional airports also receive grant-aid for operational expenses on safety

and security-related activities. Invitations to apply for the operational grant

schemes are issued towards the latter half of the year and, following the

conclusion of an approval process, payments are generally made in the month of

December.