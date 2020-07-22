Donegal gardaí investigate criminal damage to wall

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that occurred at Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey between July 12 and July 14.
The rear of a wall was sprayed with graffiti in the park.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone residing in the area to speak to gardaí if they witnessed this incident or if they have any information in relation to the matter.
You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
