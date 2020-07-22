Council to set up a meeting on the introduction of 5G to Donegal

Donegal County Council is to set up a meeting with the Commission for

Communications Regulation (ComReg) and the Environmental Protection

Agency (EPA) in the very near future to discuss concerns about the proposed

roll out fo the 5G network in this county.

The issue was raised at last Monday's meeting of the council in Letterkenny by

independent councillor, Niamh Kennedy.

5G is the latest generation of mobile communications. It will have a higher

frequency and bandwidth for transferring wireless data quicker than previous

generations.

5G signals are less capable of travelling large distances so they require

strengthening in the form of increased infrastructure such as booster antennas.

Cllr Kennedy was told by the director of housing, corporate and cultural

services, Joe Peoples, that meeting could not be arranged as planned due to

Covid-19.

"With restrictions being gradually eased over the last while the council will

review the arrangements for meeting with both the EPA and ComReg and

arrange for the meeting(s) as soon as possible," he said.

The advent of 5G has raised many concerns among people throughout Donegal,

to the extent that anti-5G movements have emerged in various towns and

villages in the last year or so.

Fears over the health effects of mobile telephony are widespread, ranging from

fairly limited concerns about potential long-term risks of living or growing up in

close proximity to masts, to claims of full-blown “electromagnetic sensitivity”,

which supposedly manifests as a plethora of symptoms from headaches to

immunodeficiencies disorders which prevent your body from fighting infections

and diseases.

Some extreme right-wing groups have even developed conspiracy theories

linking 5G to the Covid-19 pandemic. Some activists have gone as far as setting

fire to telecommunications towers in Letterkenny a few months ago.

These conspiracy theories argue, for example, that the spread of the virus from

the epicentre of the pandemic in Wuhan, China, is linked to the large number of

5G towers in the city.

In reality, a 5G network is not even fully deployed there. Other theories falsely

claim that the waves emitted by the 5G infrastructure would weaken our

immune system.

There can be scaremongering in this area but, due to the difficulty in accurately

measuring the effects conclusively of 5G radiation on humans, it is not clear as

to what is accurate.

There are new concerns that with the coming deployment of 5G networks,

people will be exposed to more dangerous radiation. Most of the research to

date has been performed on 3G and 4G networks so experts need to examine if

cell radiation’s cancer effects for 5G are different.

Those who oppose 5G say this mobile technology promises a ten-fold increase

in data transmission rates compared to current 4G networks, which will be

achieved by using a higher transmission frequency. They claim the physiological

effects of electromagnetic radiation change with frequency.

The advent of 5G triggered a major international review of relevant radiation

safety guidelines, for which it’s agreed that there is insufficient data for a

meaningful health risk assessment.