Council plays no role in extending service broadband in Donegal

Donegal County Council played no role in extending broadband networks in the

county.

That was the response Cllr Gary Doherty received at the last meeting of the council when he

asked what role did it play in assisting residents who were unable to

get connected to broadband because of a refusal of service providers to extend

the line to their property.

Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information

Systems, Garry Martin, said the council's broadband officer advises residents and

businesses on the various broadband service options in an area for both fixed

and wireless solutions, and on the future connectivity phases of the National

Broadband Plan.

"Each individual request is dealt with at an Eircode level as each site has its

own geographic characteristics. The National Broadband Plan (NBP) map

developed by the Department of Communications determines whether a

premises is to be served by existing commercial operators or by the State

assisted NBP rollout.

"The broadband officer has no function or role in extending networks, but may

be able to suggest alternatives if a premises is waiting connectivity on future

rollout of the NBP," he said.