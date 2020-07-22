FOOD SAFETY ALERT: Donegal shoppers warned of dangerous bacteria in popular fish product

Contact
Popular smoked salmon paté product withdrawn due to risk of bacterial contamination (PHOTO: stock image)
A further batch of Union Hall Smoked Fish Smoked Salmon Pâté has been withdrawn from sale due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
The latest alert was issued on Wednesday by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI). It applies specifically to Union Hall Smoked Fish Smoked Salmon Pâté 100g pack IE CK 0031 EC with a best before date of 05/08/2020 and Ireland listed as the country of origin.
It follows a previous alert for a the same produce with a best before date of 15/07/2020.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
Nature Of Danger:
According to the FSAI, symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.
Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can take up to 70 days.
Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold.
Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch of pâté.
