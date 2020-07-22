Gaoth Dobhair confirm they will appeal suspensions handed out over Michael Lynch transfer

Gaoth Dobhair have confirmed that they are to appeal the proposed suspensions handed out due to the transfer of Michael Lynch from Naomh Colmcille to the club. Lynch played against Cloughaneely on Friday night last but it was learned that the Newtowncunningham club had lodged an appeal to the transfer.

Due to rule that appeal should have been heard before Lynch could be cleared to play but it seems that Gaoth Dobhair may not have been notified in time of the Naomh Colmcille. It is learned that the official notification of the Naomh Colmcille appeal was not relayed to Gaoth Dobhair until after Friday night's game.

The matter saw proposed suspensions of 12 months for Lynch and the chairman and secretary of the Gaoth Dobhair club being handed out on Monday night last.

Lynch is the current reserve 'keeper for Declan Bonner's Donegal but he featured at midfield for Gaoth Dobhair in the league game against Cloughaneely.