Concerns raised about treatment plant in Donegal village

The "very real difficulties" associated with the treatment plant in the Donegal County Council scheme at Holly Bush Park, Porthall came under the spotlight when local councillor,. Gerry Crawford raised concerns about it at Wednesday's meeting of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District committee.

He was told by by the council's director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples that to establish the extent of the remedial works required the council is currently examining the options available for the upgrading of the treatment process at this location.

"In this regard, the housing technical team are engaging with an environmental specialist company to determine the optimum solution. In the meantime, the council is continuing to maintain the existing treatment process through bi-annual de-sludging and regular inspections of the pumps," he said.