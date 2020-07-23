Contact

Appointments to Donegal County Council committees

Some vacant positions filled

Appointments to council committees

A number of appointments have been made to positions on the council's committees

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

At the last meeting of Donegal County Council in Letterkenny independent Killybegs-based councillor, Niamh Kennedy, was appointed to fill the vacancy on the County Donegal Joint Policing Committee arising from the resignation of Raphoe councillor, Frank McBrearty Jnr. This was unanimously agreed by all members.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan asked for clarification as to the number of committees any one councillor could sit on.

He was told by the council's  director of housing, corporate and cultural services, Joe Peoples that no such limit existed.

Cllr Crossan then proposed Cllr Kennedy for the post. This was seconded by Cllr Michéal Naughton

At the same meeting it was also agreed to note the nomination  of the Donegal Intercultural Platform nominee, Billy Banda, to fill another vacancy on the same committee while Cllr Terry Crossan was selected to fill the casual vacancy on the Donegal County Council Mica Redress Committee arising from the resignation of Cllr Jack Murray.

The filling of a casual vacancy on Coiste na Gaelige was deferred to a future meeting as no one indicated an interest in filling the post left recently by independent councillor, Michael McClafferty.

