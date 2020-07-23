Two unfinished housing estates to be 'taken in charge' by Donegal County Council

Councillors in the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal have voted for Donegal County Council to take charge of two unfinished estates.

They are Bru Na Mara in Ardeskin, Donegal Town and Ard Aoibheann in Tawnalary, Donegal Town.

The request to have the estates taken in charge by Donegal County Council was put to members at the July MD meeting.

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) asked: “What about waste water treatment?”

Senior Executive Engineer Paddy Mullen replied: “The process of taking in charge’ of estates is looked at by the needs of the individual cases. But when we bring estates forward for approval, the water services infrastructure transfers to Irish Water and they become responsible for that.”

Mr Mullen further explained that a public right of way has to be declared over the estate roads for the process of taking in charge to proceed.

‘Taking in charge’ means that Donegal County Council is required to take charge of any sewers, water mains, or service connections and the public open spaces or car park with the grounds of the development. This is done in accordance with Section 180(4)(a) of the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended).