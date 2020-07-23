Popular Donegal hotel receives Fáilte Ireland's Covid-19 safety charter

Contact
Paul Diver of the Sandhouse Hotel receiving the Covid-19 Safety Charter certificate from Joan Crawford PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON
Fáilte Ireland’s latest consumer sentiment research indicates that 60% of Irish people are now planning a short trip in Ireland in the next six months. However, safety is a significant concern for people.
Responding to these insights and the potential growth in the domestic market in 2020, Fáilte Ireland has introduced the Covid-19 Safety Charter to provide reassurance for consumers that they can book their domestic holiday with confidence.
The charter acts as a clear visual indicator to drive confidence among holidaymakers to take a ‘safe’ break in Ireland.
The Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh received their certificate recently with Joan Crawford, Programme Manager – Northern Headlands, Failte Ireland pictured presenting Paul Diver, owner of the Sandhouse Hotel with their certificate.
To be eligible to sign up to the Covid-19 Safety Charter, businesses must agree to the terms and conditions of the charter, to adhere to the official guidelines for re-opening relevant to your sector and to ensure that all your employees undertake requisite Covid-19 safety and hygiene control training.
Find out more about Fáilte Ireland’s COVID-19 Safety Charter and to sign up go to www.failteireland.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Paul Diver of the Sandhouse Hotel receiving the Covid-19 Safety Charter certificate from Joan Crawford PICTURE: CLIVE WASSON
Saoirse Mac Cárthaigh is cycling the Wild Atlantic Way from Cork to Donegal for national autism charity
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.