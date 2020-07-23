Popular Donegal hotel receives Fáilte Ireland's Covid-19 safety charter

Fáilte Ireland’s latest consumer sentiment research indicates that 60% of Irish people are now planning a short trip in Ireland in the next six months. However, safety is a significant concern for people.

Responding to these insights and the potential growth in the domestic market in 2020, Fáilte Ireland has introduced the Covid-19 Safety Charter to provide reassurance for consumers that they can book their domestic holiday with confidence.

The charter acts as a clear visual indicator to drive confidence among holidaymakers to take a ‘safe’ break in Ireland.

The Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh received their certificate recently with Joan Crawford, Programme Manager – Northern Headlands, Failte Ireland pictured presenting Paul Diver, owner of the Sandhouse Hotel with their certificate.

To be eligible to sign up to the Covid-19 Safety Charter, businesses must agree to the terms and conditions of the charter, to adhere to the official guidelines for re-opening relevant to your sector and to ensure that all your employees undertake requisite Covid-19 safety and hygiene control training.

Find out more about Fáilte Ireland’s COVID-19 Safety Charter and to sign up go to www.failteireland.ie