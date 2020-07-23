One of the north west's most important historic sites is being damaged by increased footfall

Contact
Increased footfall and general neglect cause for concern at north west heritage site
A TD for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency which includes part of Donegal has voiced serious concerns about one of the region's most significant heritage sites.
Deputy Martin Kenny is asking the Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD to visit the north weset and see the 5,000-year-old passage graves which are being threatened by neglect and increased footfall.
“One of the best-known sites: Queen Maedhbh’s cairn at Knocknarea has suffered damage from increased footfall, even more during lockdown as more people were walking in the area," said Deputy Kenny. "Other sites in the Ballygawley mountains are being robbed of stones.
“Archeologists locally are pointing to the damage from walkers, graffiti, people taking stones away from the sites and general neglect of an invaluable site, part of our history and heritage."
The local Sligo Neolithic Landscapes Group is campaigning for these sites to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Deputy Kenny said: "I am calling on the new minister of state for heritage to support them in this and also to be proactive in the safeguarding of these precious sites from the ignorance and vandalism to which they are being subjected at present.
“I have invited the minister of state to visit Sligo and see the sites for himself and he assures me that he will take action, immediately, to protect the tombs.”
