Win a €400K house - major draw is back on following Covid-19 disruption to Donegal fundraiser

The draw has reopened with fantastic prizes up for grabs

Donegal GAA's house draw has re-opened - have you got your ticket yet?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

With clubs across Donegal returning to competitive action in recent weeks, Donegal GAA and Club Donegal have restarted selling tickets for the 'Win Your House in Dublin Draw.'

First prize in the monster draw is a luxury four-bed semi-detached house in the capital worth €400,000. The new 134.6 sq m house, located in the Ardsolus development in Brownsbarn, Citywest, Dublin 22, has an A2 energy rating. Other prizes include a new Mazda 2 car.

In April organisers took the decision to reschedule the draw until Friday, December 4 due to Covid-19.

Donegal GAA County Board Chairman, Mick McGrath said: “With club activity, thankfully, up and running again around the county, the draw committee thought it was a good time to kickstart things again in relation to the draw.

"All tickets bought to date will be valid for the December draw. I’d like to thank those who have bought tickets and helped out earlier in the year. I hope that the people of Donegal at home, around the country and abroad will get behind this major fundraising drive and lend as much support as possible.”

The proceeds from the draw will go towards finishing the final phase of the €7.5 million Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy which is nearing completion.

“We are at the stage of fitting out and the contractor is concluding things this week," said Mr McGrath. "We hope to be in a position to make the state-of-the-art facility available for teams by the end of the summer."

Officers from all Donegal clubs have been invited to the new centre in Convoy over the coming week.

Tickets, which are priced at €100, can be purchased online at www.winyourhouseindublin.com

Tickets can also be purchased from any Donegal GAA club.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

