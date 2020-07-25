Life changed immeasurably for people during the lockdown - we asked a number of you how it changed your lives - here are your stories in your own words

Contact
The lives of many people changed as a result of lockdown, people lost their loved ones, the norms relating to funerals and wakes changed, chapels and hospitals closed their doors, businesses shut down, babysitting duties changed, children needed home-schooling and so much more. The list is endless.
In many years to come, lockdown may be looked upon as a once-off. With that in mind Michelle NicPháidín asked a number of people what their experience was.
Should you feel that you have a story to tell about your lockdown, please contact me at michelle.nicphaidin@iconicnews.ie
The first diaries looked to the islands.
Click here to read Nora Flanagan's experience of lockdown. People were discouraged from traveling to the island of Arranmore as they tried to protect their elderly and vulnerable.
Saskia Lévy Rodgers lives on Tory Island when the lockdown came into effect. She recalled how people eased into it. How they began to thrive and work on the island. Click here to read about her experience:
The following week, Father Pat Ward was kind enough to share with us his experience of being a priest during lockdown. You can read his wonderful story here.
We have more lockdown stories to share. These are but a few. We will share them all in due course. If want to share your lockdown story, please do by sending it and a photograph to michelle.nicphaidin@donegaldemocrat.com
