Donegal landmark to feature on An Post's newest series of stamps

An Post is issuing a new stamp featuring a Donegal gravestone
Philatelists and those with an interest in Irish history have plenty to look forward to with An Post's new collection which includes a Donegal gravestone.
The ‘everyday’ stamps celebrate a variety of important historical items.
Issued today (Thursday), the eight stamps are part of Phase IV of An Post's Ninth Definitive Stamp Series based on Fintan O’Toole’s book, ‘A History of Ireland in 100 Objects.’ Each object depicts an important moment-in-time in Ireland’s history. They will feature on the everyday label stamps available at post offices nationwide.
The latest items to be depicted are:
Two first day cover envelopes each featuring four stamps are available from the GPO Dublin and online at anpost.com/shop. The new stamps will be sold at every post office.
