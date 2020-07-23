Donegal landmark to feature on An Post's newest series of stamps

Philatelists and those with an interest in Irish history have plenty to look forward to with An Post's new collection which includes a Donegal gravestone.

The ‘everyday’ stamps celebrate a variety of important historical items.

Issued today (Thursday), the eight stamps are part of Phase IV of An Post's Ninth Definitive Stamp Series based on Fintan O’Toole’s book, ‘A History of Ireland in 100 Objects.’ Each object depicts an important moment-in-time in Ireland’s history. They will feature on the everyday label stamps available at post offices nationwide.

The latest items to be depicted are:

The Ballinderry Sword, a mid-ninth century Viking sword found in Ballinderry, Co. Westmeath in 1928 can be viewed at the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin.

The four-metre long Waterford Charter Roll, dating from 1215 to 1373, contains documents or transcripts relating to Waterford during that time and is on display at the Medieval Museum, Waterford Museum of in Waterford City.

The original 15th or 16th century Gallowglass Gravestone still sits in a graveyard in Clonca, Co Donegal where it was discovered while a replica cast is on display at the GAA Museum, Croke Park in Dublin.

Cut in Dublin in the 1790’s Robert Emmet’s Ring is on view at the National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts and History, in Dublin’s Collins Barracks.

In the 19th century the Cooking Pot became an essential household item throughout the country. Originally from Corelish East, Co. Limerick, this particular Cooking Pot can be seen at the National Museum of Ireland – Country Life, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

The 1911 Titanic Launch Ticket belonged to David Moneypenny who was a ship’s painter. It can be viewed at the National Museums Northern Ireland — Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, Hollywood, Co. Down.

The Washing Machine, which can be viewed at the Irish Agricultural Museum, Co. Wexford, became widely available in the 1950’s after homes were connected to water and electricity.

Intel launched their Pentium processor in 1994 and more than half of the world’s processor production was based at the Intel factory in Leixlip which opened in 1989. It may be seen at the National Science Museum, St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Two first day cover envelopes each featuring four stamps are available from the GPO Dublin and online at anpost.com/shop. The new stamps will be sold at every post office.