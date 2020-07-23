Security - man detects attempted theft of Perfume worth €450

Contact
An attempted theft was disturbed today in Letterkenny by a security staff member at a large store.
A group of people had concealed approximately €450 worth of perfume in a number of bags (pictured) in the store and were stopped in their tracks in the nick of time, gardaí report.
These bags are foil lined in order to prevent security tags activating at the store exit.
There have been a number of similar style thefts across the country.
They took off on foot and an investigation will now take place.
Please make your staff and most especially your security staff aware of this story.
