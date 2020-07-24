Poets and artists from Scottish and Irish shores join forces in multidisciplinary online celebration of the sea as part of this year's Earagail Arts Festival

Talented poets from both Irish and Scottish shores will come together as part of a multidisciplinary online celebration of the sea during this year's Earagail Arts Festival.

The sea provides artists and poets with great inspiration and it divides and unites both Irish and Scottish poets.

The online celebration, titled: "Modern Bards: Tiding it into Port - Baird Nua-Aoiseacha: Le Srúth Lionta."

You will be invited to join the poets and artists in the festival currach which will be steered by author Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde.

A seafaring journey of poetry with Rona Dhòmhnallach, Máire Dinny Wren, Gillebrìde MacMillan and Rody Gorman together with the artist Kim Sharkey.

Join them online on this poetic voyage on our little boat on Saturday, July 25 at 8pm.

You can find further information on by clicking here