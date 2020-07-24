IFA president to visit Donegal on Monday

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, is to visit Donegal on Monday next, July 27.



His itinerary will cover meetings all across the county with various sectors.

It will run as follows:

9am – Meeting on farm of Seamus Quinn Ballinakillew, Laghey, with members of IFA in south Donegal to discuss relevant issues.



11am – Meeting on farm of Hugh Breslin, Ardlougher, Ardara, – Hill farming issues to be discussed with local IFA members



1pm – Meeting on farm of Robin Crockett, Drummay, Newtoncunningham, F93F622 with local farmers affected by the ANC townland exclusion in East Donegal. Local politicians and agricultural planners will also be present.



Afternoon – Meeting with farmers in Inishowen to discuss local issues such as Brexit and beef/sheep prices. Location and time to be confirmed but expected to be in Carndonagh.