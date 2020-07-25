Met Éireann forescasts thunder in Donegal this afternoon

Scattered showers will extend from the west this evening, becoming widespread and heavy or thundery during the afternoon.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 25, 2020

Tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with just the risk of isolated showers.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers to start, showers becoming more isolated with some drier clearer conditions developing by afternoon.

High temperature of 17 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.