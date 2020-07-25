Met Éireann forescasts thunder in Donegal this afternoon

Contact
Scattered showers will extend from the west this evening, becoming widespread and heavy or thundery during the afternoon.
Generally cloudy today with a few spells of hazy sunshine. Scattered showers and sunny spells will extend from the west, becoming widespread and heavy or thundery at times during the afternoon. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds. pic.twitter.com/DlcqSqJZbX— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 25, 2020
Tonight
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry with just the risk of isolated showers.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow, Sunday, will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers to start, showers becoming more isolated with some drier clearer conditions developing by afternoon.
High temperature of 17 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
