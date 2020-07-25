Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

St Michaels v Cloughaneely game postponed due to Covid-19 scare

Player showed symptoms in pre-match health questionnaire

St Michaels v Cloughaneely game postponed due to Covid-19 scare

Reporter:

Tom Comack


St Michael's All County League regional game against Cloughaneelly due to be played tonight at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy is off.

The game has been postponed by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee after a Cloughaneely player reported symptoms of Covid-19, this morning (Saturday) in his pre-match health questionnaire

And while the club had not trained collectively since Tuesday night, outside the 48 hours time range, he had been in contact with a number of his team mates and management in recent days, the CCC  immediately decided to postpone the game.

This was confirmed in a statement this afternoon by the Donegal PRO, John McEniff.

It is the first Covid effected game since the return to action last weekend and with the  championship due to begin next weekend for both Cloughaneely and county officials.

It is believed the player and those he had been in contact with are undergoing Covid-19 tests today. 

They have all gone into isolation until the  outcome of those tests are known and before the club can return to action. 

The Donegal CCC statement read as follows: “A CLG Cloich Cheann Fhaola player reported positive symptoms for Covid-19 on his Health Questionnaire on Saturday. 

“The GAA protocols in this case are that the player immediately gets tested for Covid and if there has been a training session in the previous 48 hours all players and coaches are considered as close contacts. 

“The club has not trained since Tuesday. Nevertheless, as the player in question has socialised with a number of his club colleagues, the Donegal CCC are taking the precaution of postponing this weekend’s fixture between Cloich Cheann Fhaola and Naomh Micheál. 

“All players and coaches that have been in contact with the player in question are self-isolating until the test result is known.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie