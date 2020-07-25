St Michaels v Cloughaneely game postponed due to Covid-19 scare



St Michael's All County League regional game against Cloughaneelly due to be played tonight at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy is off.

The game has been postponed by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee after a Cloughaneely player reported symptoms of Covid-19, this morning (Saturday) in his pre-match health questionnaire

And while the club had not trained collectively since Tuesday night, outside the 48 hours time range, he had been in contact with a number of his team mates and management in recent days, the CCC immediately decided to postpone the game.

This was confirmed in a statement this afternoon by the Donegal PRO, John McEniff.

It is the first Covid effected game since the return to action last weekend and with the championship due to begin next weekend for both Cloughaneely and county officials.

It is believed the player and those he had been in contact with are undergoing Covid-19 tests today.

They have all gone into isolation until the outcome of those tests are known and before the club can return to action.

The Donegal CCC statement read as follows: “A CLG Cloich Cheann Fhaola player reported positive symptoms for Covid-19 on his Health Questionnaire on Saturday.

“The GAA protocols in this case are that the player immediately gets tested for Covid and if there has been a training session in the previous 48 hours all players and coaches are considered as close contacts.

“The club has not trained since Tuesday. Nevertheless, as the player in question has socialised with a number of his club colleagues, the Donegal CCC are taking the precaution of postponing this weekend’s fixture between Cloich Cheann Fhaola and Naomh Micheál.

“All players and coaches that have been in contact with the player in question are self-isolating until the test result is known.”