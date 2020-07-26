Donegal minister says long-term viability of farms depends on CAP

Donegal Td and newly promoted Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform, Charlie McConalogue, has described CAP payments as the

backbone of the Irish farming sector and said it is essential in the period ahead,

that everything possible is done to ensure it works to properly support farmers

and their incomes.

CAP provides support for the continuation of the family farm structure, sustains

rural communities and maintains farming and economic activity across Ireland,

he said.

“CAP is crucial in terms of supporting farm incomes and it is essential we

ensure it safeguards the family farm model of agriculture that places economic,

environmental, and socially sustainable farming at its heart,” said the new

minister of state.

Deputy McConalogue welcomed the allocation of an additional €50 million

secured as part of the recently agreed EU budget as an important development,

after previous proposals had pressed for a reduction in CAP funding.

“The long-term viability of Irish farms depends on CAP and it will ensure that

future generations will continue to farm the land in a sustainable and

environmentally friendly fashion,” he said.

He added the farming sector is committed to doing more on environmental and

biodiversity objectives, but added it is crucial that they are rewarded and

recompensed for any measures they are being asked to take.

“There must be a strong partnership between farmers and policy makers on how

those changes will be implemented and embraced,” he said.

Additional funding for the next Rural Development Programme was welcomed

by the Minister of State, who said it played a vital role in Donegal.

“Schemes like the new REPS (Rural Environment Protection Scheme) and ANC

(Areas of Natural Constraint) and support for the Suckler sector will be

supported by this funding and these are very important to County Donegal,” he

said.

“It is important now that funding follows through and is fully delivered in

support of these schemes. I look forward to working with the Minister for

Agriculture Dara Calleary TD to ensure that the next CAP properly supports

Donegal farmers and ensures that incomes are protected,” the minister of state

added.