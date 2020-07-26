Donegal minister says long-term viability of farms depends on CAP

Contact
Minister of State Charlie McConalogue TD
Donegal Td and newly promoted Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform, Charlie McConalogue, has described CAP payments as the
backbone of the Irish farming sector and said it is essential in the period ahead,
that everything possible is done to ensure it works to properly support farmers
and their incomes.
CAP provides support for the continuation of the family farm structure, sustains
rural communities and maintains farming and economic activity across Ireland,
he said.
“CAP is crucial in terms of supporting farm incomes and it is essential we
ensure it safeguards the family farm model of agriculture that places economic,
environmental, and socially sustainable farming at its heart,” said the new
minister of state.
Deputy McConalogue welcomed the allocation of an additional €50 million
secured as part of the recently agreed EU budget as an important development,
after previous proposals had pressed for a reduction in CAP funding.
“The long-term viability of Irish farms depends on CAP and it will ensure that
future generations will continue to farm the land in a sustainable and
environmentally friendly fashion,” he said.
He added the farming sector is committed to doing more on environmental and
biodiversity objectives, but added it is crucial that they are rewarded and
recompensed for any measures they are being asked to take.
“There must be a strong partnership between farmers and policy makers on how
those changes will be implemented and embraced,” he said.
Additional funding for the next Rural Development Programme was welcomed
by the Minister of State, who said it played a vital role in Donegal.
“Schemes like the new REPS (Rural Environment Protection Scheme) and ANC
(Areas of Natural Constraint) and support for the Suckler sector will be
supported by this funding and these are very important to County Donegal,” he
said.
“It is important now that funding follows through and is fully delivered in
support of these schemes. I look forward to working with the Minister for
Agriculture Dara Calleary TD to ensure that the next CAP properly supports
Donegal farmers and ensures that incomes are protected,” the minister of state
added.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.