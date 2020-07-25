Young Masters team get on the ball for little Livie

Contact
The Four Masters U-10s who completed a charity fundraiser on Saturday
This afternoon members of the Under 10 squad at Four Master's GAA club in Donegal town showed us all some great inspiration when they took on the challenge of soloing the ball all the way around the old Bank Walk in a fundraiser for little Livie Mulhern.
It was the idea of young Brandon Armstrong, a member of the team. His team-mates succeeded in raising over €2,000 for A Better Life for Livie which will go some way to help little Livie get to the US for her critical medical treatment.
The Under 10's are pictured with Livie's grandparents Martin and Breege Mulhern and aunt, Katie Martin at Tír Chonaill Park in Donegal town.
Well done to all - a brilliant effort.
