McHugh's Miscellany: Is a pint different depending on where it’s served?

Staycations will see many more people coming to Donegal over the next few weeks and months, if we manage to avoid another lockdown.

You can have an alcoholic drink if you get a €9 meal or whatever constitutes a substantial meal but you can’t get a pint on its own until August 10 and even then the government are saying that there are no promises.

Bit like what I wrote when they were playing Lanigan’s Ball with face masks or dress coverings (the latter description to make it more palatable to the masses), the message is unclear and oft times ambiguous.

Make it the same for everybody

As much as I see and hear publicans’ frustration, it appears to be the fact that it is ok for some to serve pints and not others in this country, that annoys them the most.

They are prepared to ‘bite the bullet’, but they reckon that others must do so as well.

Let us hope that when the next phase deadline comes, we will have the dreaded Covid-19 under greater control.

The biggest problem though with alcohol and its consumption, is that once people consume it, it can change their thought processes.

I have a huge sympathy for small publicans and their families as eloquently espoused last week by Ballyshannon woman and popular radio Newstalk host, Andrea Gilligan and we can all only hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel for all.

Where have all the bins gone?

One thing that I’ve noticed in recent years is the total disappearance of public rubbish bins around Donegal.

It’s been a problem in many parts of the county last weekend, reading the reaction of some Donegal people on social media.

Where did they go?

Well my memory is that certain people and visitors were using them for discarding their own rubbish in bins.

So the logical answer was to get rid of them altogether?

And then people gurn about the dirty streets and footpaths after them.

So what is the lesser of two evils?