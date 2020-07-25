Internet issues halt Donegal man's world record attempt

An Irish musician's attempt to set a new world record on Saturday evening ended in disappointment.

Donegal native Rory Gallagher was hoping to earn a place in the Guinness Book of Records by singing online for the maximum eight hours permissible on a facebook live stream! No solo acoustic artists have played the entire eight hour digital time window allowed on facebook.

But a wifi issue curtailed his bid! Nevertheless, when it came back, the Kilcar native kept playing. Over 50,000 people tuned in at various times - and many stayed on to watch him as he played on after the internet connection was restored.

For more see this link: https://www.facebook.com/RoryandtheIsland

He has stated he might try it again - and hopefully nobody else will try it in the meantime.

Originally from Kilcar, Rory now lives in Scotland where he has bar with his wife Cara.

Despite the frustration and disappointment tonight, he decided to keep playing when the internet connection was sorted.

And he received a flood of support by followers on facebook.

He has around 25,000 followers.

Gallagher is particularly well known for his "Jimmy's Winning Matches" hit GAA anthem back in 2012.

"I tried, and I might try again if nobody steals the idea," he said.

He actually broke his own record as he had never gigged before for more than six hours!