Trees and flowers ripped out in scenic Donegal town

People in Carndonagh are ripping ... while others are just ripping out trees and

destroying months of hard work by the local Tidy Towns committee.

Residents in the Inishowen town woke up this Sunday morning to trees and

flower beds damaged by what one local councillor called a 'an unacceptable and

wanton act of vandalism'.

Cllr Albert Doherty described the incident as "another attack on the community

in Carndonagh".



"This is unacceptable and wanton vandalism again to trees (19) and flower

displays in the Station and Church roads. Another attack on the community in

Carndonagh .

"The Tidy Town voluntary workers,the town traders and the CES team work

tirelessly and they have made Carndonagh town, its road approaches a

colourful and attractive town with a determination to continue as the chief

market town in Inishowen."

He added he had contacted the gardaí in Buncrana earlier today but added the

Carndonagh needed a visible, community garda presence to stop incidents like

this.

His comments were echoed by another Inishowen councillor, Martin

McDermott.

"Totally disgusting vandalism in Carndonagh last night with more than 15 trees

cut down and flower beds damaged. These people have no regard for the huge

amount of work been done by the Tidy Towns committee and the community in

Carn. If any one saw anything last night please report it to the gardaí on (074)

9374109.