Trees and flowers ripped out in scenic Donegal town

Contact
One example of the damage caused in Carndonagh last night
People in Carndonagh are ripping ... while others are just ripping out trees and
destroying months of hard work by the local Tidy Towns committee.
Residents in the Inishowen town woke up this Sunday morning to trees and
flower beds damaged by what one local councillor called a 'an unacceptable and
wanton act of vandalism'.
Cllr Albert Doherty described the incident as "another attack on the community
in Carndonagh".
"This is unacceptable and wanton vandalism again to trees (19) and flower
displays in the Station and Church roads. Another attack on the community in
Carndonagh .
"The Tidy Town voluntary workers,the town traders and the CES team work
tirelessly and they have made Carndonagh town, its road approaches a
colourful and attractive town with a determination to continue as the chief
market town in Inishowen."
He added he had contacted the gardaí in Buncrana earlier today but added the
Carndonagh needed a visible, community garda presence to stop incidents like
this.
His comments were echoed by another Inishowen councillor, Martin
McDermott.
"Totally disgusting vandalism in Carndonagh last night with more than 15 trees
cut down and flower beds damaged. These people have no regard for the huge
amount of work been done by the Tidy Towns committee and the community in
Carn. If any one saw anything last night please report it to the gardaí on (074)
9374109.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.