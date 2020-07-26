​No smoky coal ban extension for Donegal

Letterkenny is still the only town in Donegal where a smoky coal ban is in place.

This follows the decision by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Eamon Ryan T.D. to sign regulations to give legal effect to the extension of the smoky coal ban to all towns with populations over 10,000 people ...which effectively means no new ban for any town in Donegal.

From September 1, the burning, sale and marketing of smoky coal will be

prohibited in 13 additional areas across the country.

They are: Cavan Town; Carrigtwohill, Cobh, Midleton and Mallow,

Killarney, Longford Town, Castlebar and Ballina, Ashbourne, Tullamore,

Tramore and Enniscorthy.

The areas covered by the existing smoky coal ban are: Dublin, Cork, Arklow, Drogheda, Dundalk, Limerick, Wexford, Celbridge, Galway, Leixlip, Naas, Waterford, Bray, Kilkenny, Sligo, Tralee, Athlone, Carlow, Clonmel, Ennis, Greystones, Maynooth Mullingar, Navan, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Wicklow (and Rathnew) and of course, Letterkenny.

Minister Ryan said he was very pleased to extend this ban to a further 13 urban areas.

"I would like to I thank the local authorities for their cooperation. This measure will reduce air pollution and promote public health. The main health effects of air pollution include stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, and both chronic and acute respiratory diseases, including asthma. Fine particulate matter, the pollutant of most concern from domestic solid fuel burning is linked to a range of diseases. Banning smoky coal saves lives and improves health outcomes”.

The geographical boundaries of the new Low Smoke Zones have been defined

following extensive liaison with the relevant Local Authorities. An interactive

online map, to illustrate both the existing Low Smoke Zones and the new ones

is now available at:

https://dcenr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?

id=feee728a0ee1427d9a3973a090a9f292

The map includes an Eircode search facility, whereby a user can enter the

Eircode of any particular premises, to see whether or not it falls within a Low

Smoke Zone.

Local Authorities are primarily responsible for the enforcement of the smoky

coal ban within their functional areas. The powers that Local Authorities have

are extensive.

For example staff in Donegal County Council may undertake inspections of premises and vehicles being used for the sale and distribution of solid fuel as well as collect samples; bring a prosecution under the Air Pollution Act for breaches of the Regulations or may issue a Fixed Payment Notice (or 'on the spot fine') for alleged offences relating to the marketing, sale and distribution of prohibited fuels in Low Smoke Zones (LSZs), with a penalty range of €250 to €1000.



As part of the Programme for Government, the Department has also committed

to developing further a multi-agency enforcement approach and we will be

working with the Local Authorities and other relevant stakeholders in this

context over the coming months.