Council tells Donegal housing development to set up its own residents association

The establishment of a residents' association at Fairgreen Hill in Letterkenny was needed before Donegal County Council could consider a programme of works for the estate, Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told at the last meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District committee.

He had asked for an updated report on proposed works there.

He was informed that the council carried out improvement works to the green area in the estate in 2019 and made contact with the residents at that time seeking for them to establish a residents' association to facilitate engagement with the council in relation to improvements to the estate.

"Once this residents'association has been established the council will be happy to meet with their representatives to discuss a work programme for the estate," said a council spokesman.