Lough Swilly RNL thank a paddle boarder and a fisherman who assisted with Portsalon rescue

It was a busy weekend for the Donegal RNLI emergency services who responded to callouts in Portsalon and Rossnowlagh yesterday, Sunday.

The Lough Swilly RNLI and the Mulroy Coast Guard were paged yesterday evening at 5.38pm.

It was reported that three kayakers were in difficulty just north of Portsalon pier.

One of the casualties was picked up by a small fishing boat in the area, the other two made their way onto rocks and were assisted by a paddle boarder.

All three were removed from the rocks by Lough Swilly RNLI.

They also transported the casualty from the fishing boat to Portsalon pier where the Mulroy Coast Guard checked all four people for injuries.

None of the casualties needed medical attention and both the Atlantic and Shannon Lifeboats returned to Buncrana and made ready for service.

Lough Swilly RNLI would like to thank the paddle boarder and the fisherman aboard the fishing boat Apache Louise for their help and assistance during the course of the the evening.

Meanwhile, the volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI was called out on Sunday afternoon in relation to reports of body-boarders in trouble at Rossnowlagh Beach.

Just after 2:05pm, the crew was alerted to the situation by Malin Head Coast Guard who had received an emergency call. Within minutes the crew had assembled at the lifeboat station and launched the “William Henry Liddington” Atlantic 85 lifeboat heading for Rossnowlagh.

In good weather conditions, the lifeboat arrived on scene around 2:25pm and were informed by a lifeguard on duty that the two bodyboarders had made it safely ashore.

Commenting on their return to Bundoran, volunteer crew member Michael Patton said: "During this period of good weather we would always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach and to obey the instructions of the lifeguards.

"We would also remind people that if they see someone in trouble on the coast do not hesitate to ring 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

