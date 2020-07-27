A competition launched that could see one of the most well-know squares in Donegal being redesigned to encourage public use

An exciting new competition has been launched to re-think the Market Square in Letterkenny.

It is hoped that the initiative will see the square in the heart of Letterkenny an improved multi-functional area that will actively encourage public use and be part of what attracts people to come to Letterkenny town centre and that people would stay longer in it.

The Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce are launching the competition in partnership with Donegal County Council.

Launching the competition, the President of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Jimmy Stafford said: “We are delighted to launch this exciting competition in collaboration with Donegal County Council. We see this as a very important project in supporting our local businesses particularly post Covid-19 where outdoor space in our town centres has become even more essential for business and trade.”

Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Municipal District, Cllr Donal Coyle said that the architectural competition was forward-thinking which will bring creative expertise to the project.

This project is one of a number of regeneration efforts to enhance and renew Letterkenny town centre including a substantial project to prepare a Regeneration Strategy for the town centre that we will be launching around September this year and which will come up with design solutions for other priority town centre sites.

Chief Executive Officer of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Toni Forrester said that this was an important project for the cathedral town.

The competition is open to professionals and students in architecture or other related fields. The deadline for submissions is 4pm on September 4. The prize in relation to the winning design is €8,000.

An adjudication panel will evaluate the submissions and shortlist design proposals. Shortlisted design proposals will be displayed in order to further engage the community in the process and the community will be invited to indicate their preferred design proposal. This community participation will inform the final decision of the evaluation panel. The winning design concept may be advanced to Part VIII (planning stage) in full or in adapted form in due course.

Further information in relation to the competition can be found here.

A topographical survey of the area is also available by emailing regeneration@donegalcoco.ie