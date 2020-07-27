Contact

Appointed temporary Donegal County Council chief executive

Director of roads and transportation, John McLaughlin in charge

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal County Council's director of roads and transportation, John
McLaughlin has been appointed its temporary chief executive.

In a letter this evening to the council cathaoirleach, Cllr Rene Donaghey and the
36 other councillors Mr McLaughlin revealed that from tomorrow, Tuesday, July
27, he will be acting chief executive.


He writes:

"Our chief executive, Seamus Neely finishes up his position at the council today.
I know that you got the chance to thank him for his work and wish him well at
the last council meeting, by telephone and the function held last Friday. I know
that he appreciated all that very much and especially so during these Covid
pandemic times.

"I would like to let you know that I have been appointed by the Department of
Housing, Planning and Local Government as Donegal county chief executive
temporarily commencing tomorrow July, 28 until a permanent appointment is
made.

"The council has well established structures and positive working relationships
between elected members, management and staff and together we will be
working to achieve the best outcomes for the county and the community that we
serve."

He added:

"I look forward to working closely with the council members over the coming
period and dealing with both the challenges and opportunities that we will face.
Please feel free to contact me directly or through the office.
Sincerely
John G. McLaughlin"

