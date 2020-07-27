Appointed temporary Donegal County Council chief executive

Donegal County Council's director of roads and transportation, John

McLaughlin has been appointed its temporary chief executive.

In a letter this evening to the council cathaoirleach, Cllr Rene Donaghey and the

36 other councillors Mr McLaughlin revealed that from tomorrow, Tuesday, July

27, he will be acting chief executive.



He writes:

"Our chief executive, Seamus Neely finishes up his position at the council today.

I know that you got the chance to thank him for his work and wish him well at

the last council meeting, by telephone and the function held last Friday. I know

that he appreciated all that very much and especially so during these Covid

pandemic times.

"I would like to let you know that I have been appointed by the Department of

Housing, Planning and Local Government as Donegal county chief executive

temporarily commencing tomorrow July, 28 until a permanent appointment is

made.

"The council has well established structures and positive working relationships

between elected members, management and staff and together we will be

working to achieve the best outcomes for the county and the community that we

serve."

He added:

"I look forward to working closely with the council members over the coming

period and dealing with both the challenges and opportunities that we will face.

Please feel free to contact me directly or through the office.

Sincerely

John G. McLaughlin"