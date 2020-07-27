Court: Pregnant woman thought she was going to die during attack on Donegal home

A judge said an attack on a home with a husband, pregnant wife and child present was among the most serious things that could come before the court.

29-year-old Gabriel Murray of Drumconnor, Mountcharles was before Donegal District Court on Monday. He admitted criminal damage of three double glazed windows and a window pane at Stonepark, Mountcharles on September 4 and 5, 2019. He pleaded guilty to trespass on the property of Des McGroarty in such a manner as caused or was likely to cause fear in another person. The defendant also admitted assaulting Des McGroarty on the same date at Stonepark, Mountcharles.

Inspector Denis Joyce told the court that the injured party had gone to bed at around 10.30pm. He was awoken at 11.50pm by a noise. When he went to investigate, he found a large rock in front of his house. Windows were smashed. A vehicle was pulling away.

Mr McGraorty went to get dressed and the vehicle - a jeep - returned. There was a man beside the jeep who threw stones at him.

Mr McGroarty asked what it was all about. The defendant replied that Mr McGroarty had tried to kill a deer, and then threw a few punches at the injured party.

A victim impact statement was not read out in court, but Mr McGroarty’s mother was present. She said her pregnant daughter-in-law was so frightened at the time that she had prepared herself for the fact that she was going to die.

Defence solicitor Frank Dorrian explained the reference to killing a deer. He said that earlier in the evening, the defendant’s partner was driving home from Ardara when a deer came in front of her.

“She then realised the deer was being chased by a jeep,” said Mr Dorrian. “It involved a great detail of starting and stopping. They continued that direction towards Donegal Town.”

After the deer had gone from the road, Murray’s partner tried to overtake the jeep. Mr Dorrian told the court that the jeep pulled out in front of her, in the outside lane of the Mountcharles bypass.

She was very upset and went to the pub where she met Murray. Ensuing conversations in the pub resulted in Murray going to Mr McGroarty’s house.

“He doesn’t understand why he dealt with the matter the way he did,” said Mr Dorrain. “He was prompted perhaps by the faux outrage of people in the pub.”

The solicitor said his client had apologised, and had offered to move away from the area.

A costing of damages handed in to court showed damage of €12,000.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the injured party had presented a very powerful victim impact statement.

“Mr Murray was 29 at the time,” said the judge. “He may well have been consuming alcohol and other substances on the night in question. We don’t know, but his behaviour was outrageous, to come to the house of a family, husband wife and child, and wife with child as well.

“He caused the greatest possible upset to the family.

“An attack on a family home is shocking. One involving the family being there is one of the most serious things that could possibly come before the court.”

Judge Kilrane said the question of compensation was the only thing that would keep Murray out of prison. He ordered him to have €4,000 compensation in court on November 4.

“I may then deal with the matter by way of fines rather than imprisonment,” said the judge.