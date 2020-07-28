Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí appeal to the public for information following assault on man outside Donegal take-away

Man sustained scratches and a chipped tooth during the course of the assault

Garda appeal for information following Clonmany assault

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to an assault which took place on a man during the early hours of Sunday morning in Clonmany. 

The man sustained a chipped tooth, scratches and brusing during the course of the assault.

The incident took place on the main street of the village close to where the take-away is situated.

The male is unable to provide a description of who was involved in the assault. 

CCTV in the area will be checked by investigating gardaí.

Anyone who was in the area during the time of the assault is asked to contact gardaí at Buncrana station on 074 93 20540.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie