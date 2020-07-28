Gardaí appeal to the public for information following assault on man outside Donegal take-away

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to an assault which took place on a man during the early hours of Sunday morning in Clonmany.

The man sustained a chipped tooth, scratches and brusing during the course of the assault.

The incident took place on the main street of the village close to where the take-away is situated.

The male is unable to provide a description of who was involved in the assault.

CCTV in the area will be checked by investigating gardaí.

Anyone who was in the area during the time of the assault is asked to contact gardaí at Buncrana station on 074 93 20540.