Gardaí appeal to the public for information following assault on man outside Donegal take-away

Contact
Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to an assault which took place on a man during the early hours of Sunday morning in Clonmany.
The man sustained a chipped tooth, scratches and brusing during the course of the assault.
The incident took place on the main street of the village close to where the take-away is situated.
The male is unable to provide a description of who was involved in the assault.
CCTV in the area will be checked by investigating gardaí.
Anyone who was in the area during the time of the assault is asked to contact gardaí at Buncrana station on 074 93 20540.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.