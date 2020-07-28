Gardaí appeal for information after window was smashed with rock on east Donegal home

The front window of a house on Meeting House Street was smashed with a rock during a weekend incident in Raphoe.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the incident which occurred on Friday, July 24 shortly after 2.30am.

The house was occupied at the time of the incident.

If anyone was in that area and noticed anything that may assist with enquiries or if any residents in the area heard or observed anything suspicious they are asked to contact gardai in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.