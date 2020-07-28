Gardaí in Buncrana appeal to the public for information following incident where trees were 'snapped' and flowers were ripped up

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after plants were ripped out of the ground and trees were damaged in an act of criminal damage between the 10pm on Saturday night and 10am on Sunday morning.

Garda Grainne Doherty said that the incident took place on the Newpark Road, Carndonagh.

She said: "A large number of trees were cut down really, just snapped down, fifteen to twenty trees in total and there was also a number of flower-boxes that had the flowers uprooted and pulled from them.

She said that there was great anger in the town in relation to the incident. She said that members of the Tidy Town committee in the town carry out work voluntarily to make the town look beautiful and that and act such as this exhibits a lack of respect for the community in general.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.

Anyone can cause information confidentially on 1800 666 111.