Doherty backs motion to reduce ‘unsafe’ school class sizes

A Donegal TD has backed plans to properly invest in the education system, so schools will be able to meet the challenges of reopening fully and safely.

Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, has called on all TDs in Donegal to support the Sinn Féin motion

being debated in the Dáil this week which will ensure schools get the financial and

logistical support they need.

“Today Sinn Féin are publishing a motion to compel the Government to properly fund

our education system, so that schools will be able to meet the challenges of reopening

fully and safely.

“This includes beginning the important work of reducing our class sizes, which have

been far too high for too long and are now unsafe."

He added he welcomed that the Department for Education has now finally published

a road map. However, he said, this was long overdue and was concerned that the

department’s delays leaves teachers and parents just weeks to organise.

“We have a huge task ahead of us and this will be made harder without proper

investment for schools. We need proper investment, not just short term fixes to see us

through the next few weeks or months.

“While it is true that no-one could have predicted the scale and manner of the

Covid-19 pandemic, we also must acknowledge how failure to invest in our schools

has put them in a particularly vulnerable position which meant many were already

stretched close to breaking point.

“For decades, we have seen chronic underfunding of schools. This has brought us to a

position whereby we have some of the highest class sizes in Europe.

“It has also resulted in schools being understaffed and deprived of basic resources.

“While all of these things have been unfair for many years, due to the pandemic this is

now not only unfair but also unsafe as huge class sizes make it almost impossible to

follow public health guidelines such as social distancing," he said.

He added that he and Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn were calling on all TDs in

Donegal to back the motion when it comes to the Dáil for a vote on Thursday and

secure this commitment to reducing school classes to smaller, safer sizes.